COP29: Draft agreement leaves many observers unsatisfied

The United Nations climate body published a draft text on Thursday, November 21, regarding the COP29 summit’s primary goal of agreeing how much money richer countries should provide to poorer ones to help them tackle climate change, Reuters reports.

Getting a deal on the money has proved slow-going in Baku, Azerbaijan. While the talks were scheduled to conclude Friday, November 22, they are very likely to go into overtime.

Developing countries need at least $1 trillion annually by the end of the decade to cope with climate change, economists told the U.N. talks last week.

The 10-page draft agreement summed up the opposing positions of developed and developing nations established before the event.

One proposal, reflecting the views of the bloc of developing countries, focused on ensuring the funds were grants or grant-equivalent in form, and that contributions from developing countries to each other – a nod to large potential donors such as China – were not formally part of the target.

The other proposal in the draft, repeating the position of richer countries, aimed to broaden the types of financing that count toward the final annual goal. It suggested that the goal should not only be fulfilled by grants from developed countries but should include contributions from others – something developing nations have opposed.

Both options avoided specifying the total amount of money that countries would aim to invest each year, leaving the space marked with an ‘X’.