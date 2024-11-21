TopWorld

Biden administration seeks to cancel $46 billion of Ukraine’s debt – Bloomberg

Siranush Ghazanchyan November 21, 2024, 12:11
Reuters

The Biden administration told Congress it plans to cancel $4.65 billion in debt owed by Ukraine, according to a letter obtained by Bloomberg News, the latest in a series of moves meant to bolster support for Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The White House will cancel half of a $9 billion loan delivered to Ukraine as part of a $60 billion supplemental package approved in April.

The loan idea was first floated by Trump during the campaign and was a key tweak to the legislation made by House Republican leaders, though the administration had always signaled a part of it would be forgiven.

