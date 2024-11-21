Armenian Heritage Monument inaugurated in Whitinsville, Massachusetts

Armenian Heritage Monument was inaugurated Whitinsville, Massachusetts, just 18 months after its groundbreaking, the Armenian Weekly reports.

His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy of the United States, presided over the ceremony, marking a significant moment in the region’s history.

This project began as a simple idea: to create a lasting tribute where the community could gather each Memorial Day to honor, remember and pray for the souls of Armenian immigrants who survived the Armenian Genocide and were welcomed in Whitinsville to rebuild their lives.

With the support of the town of Northbridge, which donated a parcel of land at Pine Hill Cemetery, the vision became a reality. Pine Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for many Armenian immigrants who were integral to Whitinsville’s rich history.

During the ceremony, local leaders acknowledged the enduring contributions of the Armenian community. Many Armenians began working at Whitin Machine Works as early as the 1880s, helping to build a vibrant local economy.

State Senator Ryan Fattman and State Representative David Muradian presented a proclamation from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Selectman Charlie Ampagoomian, Jr. also proclaimed November 2 as Armenian Heritage Monument Day, celebrating the legacy of the community.

“We are blessed to share a vision with community supporters and leaders for this monument,” remarked Rev. Fr. Mikael Der Kosrofian of Soorp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Apostolic Church. “It stands as a sacred and solemn place for Armenians in Whitinsville and the Blackstone Valley.”

Since the project’s inception, a dedicated committee has worked tirelessly to raise $125,000 by December 31, 2024. Committee members are now asking for help in reaching out to families who may have moved away from the area, encouraging them to participate in this final opportunity to honor their loved ones.