Yerevan hosts “Sustainable Success: Swedish Know-How in Trade and Aid” forum

On November 19, 2024, the Embassy of Sweden in Armenia hosted the “Sustainable Success: Swedish Know-How in Trade and Aid” forum at Hotel Alexander, Yerevan. The event brought together over 80 participants, including business leaders, government representatives, and development experts, to discuss sustainability’s role in trade competitiveness and economic growth.

The forum highlighted Sweden’s leadership in sustainability and featured Epiroc AB (represented by Wayland Armenia LLC) and Volvo Construction Equipment (represented by Falcon LLC), prominent Swedish companies active in Armenia. These companies showcased innovative solutions for sustainable mining and construction practices, aligning with EU regulations and the European Green Deal.

The agenda included two dynamic panel discussions. The first focused on Sweden’s leadership in sustainability and EU standards, with insights from experts such as the EU High-Level Advisor on CEPA. The second panel emphasized Sweden’s development partnerships, with contributions from Sweden’s Kommerskollegium (National Board of Trade Sweden), UNDP, and other partners, exploring sustainable export-readiness and Armenia’s potential in new markets.

In his speech H.E. Mr. Patrik Svensson, Ambassador of Sweden, highlighted Sweden’s growing commitment to fostering Sweden-Armenia partnership and expanding development cooperation.