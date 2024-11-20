Ukraine fires UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles into Russia for first time – BBC

Ukraine has fired UK-supplied long-range Storm Shadow missiles at targets within Russia for the first time, the BBC reports.

The UK government is not commenting on the reports but the defence secretary says “Ukraine’s action on the battlefield speaks for itself.”

The spokesperson for UK prime minister, Keir Starmer, said his office would not be commenting on reports or operational matters.

The development comes after US-supplied longer-range Army Tactical Missile System (Atacms) missiles also struck targets inside Russia

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden earlier agreed to give Ukraine anti-personnel landmines as the US steps up aid to slow Russia’s advances.