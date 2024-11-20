Trump picks Linda McMahon and Mehmet Oz to serve in top roles

US President-elect Donald Trump has picked former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) CEO and his transition co-chair, Linda McMahon, as his nominee for education secretary, the BBC reports.

A long-time Trump ally, McMahon led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first presidency and donated millions of dollars to his presidential campaign.

Trump has criticised the Department of Education, and has promised to close it down – a job McMahon could be tasked with after Trump returns to the White House in January 2025.

Trump earlier chose Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor and former TV host whose approaches have come under scrutiny, to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The two selections on Tuesday – along with Trump’s choice of Howard Lutnick for commerce secretary – follow a pattern of the president-elect nominating loyal supporters to top roles in his cabinet.