Blinken, Fidan discuss importance of a “dignified and durable peace” in the South Caucasus

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Rio de Janeiro on the margins of the G20 conference.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the need for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Lebanon that fully implements United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and allows citizens on both sides of the border to return to their homes.

They also discussed ongoing humanitarian efforts in Gaza and the need to bring the war to an end and secure the release of all hostages. They further discussed the importance of a dignified and durable peace in the South Caucasus.