Russia will do everything to avoid nuclear war, Lavrov says

Russia will do everything possible to prevent the breakout of nuclear war, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Lavrov told reporters in Rio de Janeiro that nuclear weapons would act as a deterrent to nuclear war.

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday lowered the threshold for Russian use of nuclear weapons in a new policy document, as Moscow said that Ukraine had fired U.S.-made ATACMS missiles into western Russia.