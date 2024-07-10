The Secretary of the Security Council and Samantha Power discussed the humanitarian situation created as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing

On July 10, the Secretary of the Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with the manager of the USAID (USAID) Samantha Power.

The Secretary of the Council of Armenia welcomed the visit of the delegation led by Samantha Power to Armenia and emphasized that the progress of the programs implemented by the agency in our country is appreciated.

The interlocutors discussed the humanitarian situation created as a result of Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing policy, in the context of which the SC secretary presented the steps taken by the RA government to support the forcibly displaced people from Nagorno Karabakh.

The parties referred to the “Crossroads of Peace” project presented by the RA government, within the framework of which they discussed the prospects of its implementation.