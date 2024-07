Mirzoyan exchanged ideas with Blinken on the RA-US bilateral agenda and regional issues

On July 9, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan also participated in the official reception dedicated to the 75th anniversary of NATO, organized on behalf of the US President, in Washington.

Minister Mirzoyan had contacts with foreign ministers of NATO member and partner countries.

Ideas were exchanged with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the RA-US bilateral agenda and regional issues.