Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received USAID head Samantha Power

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received the delegation led by Samantha Power, head of the International Development Agency of the United States of America.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the digital transformation agenda of Armenia, emphasizing the continuous support of the United States in that direction. In particular, they emphasized the importance of digitization in the fields of strengthening democracy, developing human capital, economy and financial system, ensuring trust in public institutions and protecting human rights. Reference was also made to the joint work carried out in the direction of optimization of public services in Armenia, improvement of the legislative framework for the purpose of strengthening cyber security, as well as the development of cloud technologies with the support of the US Agency for International Development.

Samantha Power announced that the International Development Agency is launching a $5 million partnership with Amazon Web Services to implement cloud infrastructure and capacity building in Armenia.

The meeting was followed by the statement of Samantha Power, head of the US Agency for International Development.