We attach importance to the start of the dialogue on the liberalization of visas: Alen Simonyan

RA NA Speaker Alen Simonyan received the delegation of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on July 9. He welcomed the delegation’s visit to the RA National Assembly and noted that such visits are important from the point of view of deepening the existing cooperation between the two parliaments.

Speaking about RA-EU relations, the Speaker of the National Assembly said that Armenia attaches great importance to a valuable and strong partnership with the Netherlands, reaffirming RA’s willingness to be as close to the European Union as the EU deems possible.

“We value the start of the dialogue on the liberalization of visas and we hope to see you on our side in this matter”, emphasized Alen Simonyan.

Presenting the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative of the Armenian government to the Dutch parliamentary delegation, the Speaker of the National Assembly once again expressed Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda and the early settlement of relations with Azerbaijan, based on mutual recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in accordance with the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

At the meeting, the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan, the preservation of the cultural heritage of Nagorno Karabakh and the strengthening of democratic institutions in Armenia were also discussed.