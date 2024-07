The regular session of the subsidy application evaluation committee was held under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan

On July 9, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, the regular meeting of the interdepartmental commission for the evaluation of subsidy applications for 2024 aimed at the development of the economic and social infrastructures of Armenian communities, in addition to the subsidies provided by the state annual budgets, was held.

During the session, 21 program subsidy applications received from the communities were discussed.