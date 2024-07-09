The Prime Minister congratulated the President of Argentina and invited him to Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Gerardo Millay, on the occasion of the Independence Day.

The message says:

“I heartily congratulate you and the friendly people of Argentina on the Independence Day of the Republic of Argentina.

I am confident that the cooperation between our countries, based on the traditions of age-old friendship and shared values, will continue to deepen for the benefit of our two countries and peoples.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, I reaffirm my readiness to host you in Armenia in 2025.”