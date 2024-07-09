The 6th session of the EAEU Industrial Policy Council was held under the chairmanship of Gevorg Papoyan

The 6th session of the Industrial Policy Council of the Eurasian Economic Union was held on July 8 in the city of Yekaterinburg, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan. This was reported by the RA Ministry of Economy.

“It is important to develop common mechanisms that will be aimed at supporting the industrial sector, promoting innovation, technological modernization and increasing the competitiveness of products,” Gevorg Papoyan said in his welcoming speech.

During the session, until 2030 were discussed. The main directions of industrial cooperation within EAEU.

Among the issues on the agenda were the possibility of developing an interstate program for the development of robotics, production and implementation of industrial robots, as well as questions related to the financial support provided during the implementation of joint cooperative projects in the EAEU industry branches.

According to the results of the session, the protocol of the session was signed.