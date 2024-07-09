Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation of the permanent committee on foreign relations of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The Prime Minister noted with satisfaction that the multi-sectoral cooperation between Armenia and the Netherlands has been dynamic in recent times and emphasized the role of that country in the development of RA-EU relations. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation and dialogue, including on various international platforms. The Prime Minister also noted the effective support of the Netherlands in the effective promotion of democratic reforms in our country.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to both bilateral relations and the RA-EU cooperation development agenda. Reference was made to the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the steps taken to solve the humanitarian problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh. In this regard, Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the continuous support of the international community.

Thoughts were also exchanged on the processes taking place in the region.