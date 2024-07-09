Deputy Foreign Minister presented the priorities of Armenia in the BSEC Chairmanship-in-Office

On July 9, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan presented Armenia’s priorities in the BSEC Chairmanship-in-Office and the calendar of events at the Coordination Meeting of the BSEC Chairmanship-in-Office, BSEC Committee of Senior Officials, BSEC Related Bodies and BSEC PERMIS.

In his statement, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized the importance of inclusive economic cooperation and trade facilitation for maintaining regional peace and stability. Paruyr Hovhannisyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to closely cooperate with the BSEC Permanent International Secretariat, Member States and related bodies to improve the efficiency of the Organization and promote economic cooperation between the countries of the region.