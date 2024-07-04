Deputies of the NA opposition factions met with US Senator Roger Wicker

Hayk Mamijanyan, head of the “With Honor” faction of the RA NA, and deputies of the “Hayastan” faction Artur Khachatryan, Armen Gevorgyan and Anna Grigoryan met with the congressional delegation led by US Senator Roger Wicker on July 3. US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Christina Quinn also participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the members of the delegation to the Armenian legislature, Hayk Mamijanyan congratulated the guests on the occasion of the US national holiday, Independence Day.

At the request of the guests, the Armenian MPs referred to regional problems and the situation, Armenia’s security issues, Armenia-Turkey, Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the works carried out by the RA government to regulate them, the existing challenges, the destruction or transformation of cultural monuments, churches and monasteries in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and The border delimitation process between Azerbaijan, the arrangement of political forces in the legislative body, the issues related to the independence of the judicial system.

Speaking about the ongoing peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the opposition MPs referred to the intensifying rhetoric and demands of Azerbaijan, particularly noting the unresolved issues between the two countries: the occupied territories of Armenia by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the presence of captives and prisoners of war in Azerbaijani prisons, the lack of security guarantees and guarantors. :

Other issues of mutual interest were discussed.