Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze

The interlocutors discussed several issues on the rich bilateral agenda, expressing confidence that the development of the strategic partnership would give new impetus to the deepening of cooperation in various directions between the two countries. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that this first visit since the establishment of the strategic partnership and the discussions held testify to the intention to achieve new tangible results for the citizens of both countries.

The Armenian Foreign Minister and the Georgian Prime Minister discussed issues related to regional security. Minister Mirzoyan presented Armenia’s efforts to normalize relations with neighboring countries, emphasizing the importance of making progress on a peace agreement with Azerbaijan in the context of ensuring long-term stability and peace in the South Caucasus.

The meeting also addressed cooperation and mutual support in multilateral platforms, as well as issues of unblocking regional economic and transport links.