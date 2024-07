Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Tbilisi on an official visit

On July 3, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will be on an official visit to Tbilisi. This is reported by the RA MFA.

Minister Mirzoyan will meet with high-ranking officials of Georgia.

The meeting with Minister Ilya Darchiashvili will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, after which the ministers will make statements to the press.