SportTopWorld

France beat Belgium to reach the quarter-finals

Photo of Armradio Armradio Send an email July 1, 2024, 23:59
Less than a minute
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - JUNE 07: David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, celebrates with their winners medal after the team's victory during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC at Eden Arena on June 07, 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The match of the quarter-finals of Euro-2024 between the teams of France and Belgium took place today.

The match ended 1-0 in favor of Didier Deschamps’ team.

In the first half, the teams could not find the key to the opponent’s goal. Only 5 minutes before the end of the main time of the game, Randal Kolo Muani gave victory to the French team, after which Vertonghen sent the ball into his own goal.

The opponent of the French in the quarter-finals will be the winner of the Portugal-Slovenia match.

Source: armsport.am

Photo of Armradio Armradio Send an email July 1, 2024, 23:59
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button