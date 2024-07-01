France beat Belgium to reach the quarter-finals

The match of the quarter-finals of Euro-2024 between the teams of France and Belgium took place today.

The match ended 1-0 in favor of Didier Deschamps’ team.

In the first half, the teams could not find the key to the opponent’s goal. Only 5 minutes before the end of the main time of the game, Randal Kolo Muani gave victory to the French team, after which Vertonghen sent the ball into his own goal.

The opponent of the French in the quarter-finals will be the winner of the Portugal-Slovenia match.

