Pashinyan congratulates Trudeau on Canada Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the occasion of Canada Day. The message reads as follows,

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and myself, I warmly congratulate you on Canada Day.

We attach great importance to joint efforts aimed at developing relations between our countries and we are committed to continue working towards further expansion and deepening of relations based on common values and mutual respect.

Canada’s consistent support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia and the democratic reform agenda of the Government of the Republic of Armenia deserves special appreciation.

Once again congratulating you and the friendly people of Canada on the occasion of the national holiday, I reaffirm my willingness to continue close cooperation for the sake of friendship and well-being of our two countries and peoples”.