Armen Yeganyan was appointed the ambassador of Armenia to Ecuador

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree appointing Armen Yeganyan as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Ecuador concurrently.

“Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 132, Part 1, Point 2 of the Constitution and Articles 13, Part 3, and 14 of the Law ‘On Diplomatic Service,’ Armen Yeganyan, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Federative Republic of Brazil, is appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Ecuador concurrently (residence: Brazil),” stated in the decree.