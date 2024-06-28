Reps. Eshoo and Smith introduce bipartisan resolution condemning Azerbaijan for ethnic cleansing

U.S. Reps. Anna G. Eshoo (D-CA) and Chris Smith (R-NJ) have introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning Azerbaijan for perpetrating ethnic cleansing against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

“The Azerbaijani assault on Nagorno-Karabakh last year brought about the destruction of the Armenian community that has called the region home for centuries. Azerbaijan’s actions meet every definition of ethnic cleansing and must be condemned as such,” said Rep. Eshoo. “Our resolution establishes a clear record of the atrocities perpetrated against the Armenian people and outlines critical steps that the U.S. must take to pursue justice and accountability for these crimes.”

“The horrific atrocities and ethnic cleansing perpetrated by Azerbaijan against the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh does not erase the Armenians’ right to live in their ancient homeland in peace and freedom and to practice their own faith, follow their own customs and speak their own language,” said Rep. Smith, who chaired two congressional hearings last year on the plight of the Armenians. “Our bipartisan legislation urges the Biden administration to vigorously support the Armenians’ rights against the ongoing crimes of the Azerbaijani government under its ruthless dictator Ilham Aliyev.”

“Having faced no material consequences for its ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, Azerbaijan continues to threaten renewed violence to secure yet more unilateral concessions from Armenia,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “A just and durable peace must start with accountability. We commend Representatives Eshoo and Smith for their bold leadership in condemning Azerbaijan’s genocidal aggression, urging the Biden Administration to take immediate action to ensure the release of Armenian prisoners and hostages, and pressing for the right of Artsakh’s Armenians to safely return to their homes under international protection.”

“Azerbaijan’s genocidal campaign against the Armenian people continues with the ongoing destruction of religious, historical, and cultural sites, as well documented by the Caucasus Heritage Watch,” said Armenian Assembly of America Congressional Relations Director, Mariam Khaloyan. “We look forward to working with Reps. Eshoo and Smith to expose Azerbaijan’s human rights violations and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

On September 19, 2023, Azerbaijan launched an unprovoked military assault on Nagorno-Karabakh. The attack followed a cruel blockade that deprived the region’s population of food, medicine and other necessities for ten months. Within 24 hours, the Azerbaijani military forced the surrender of local Armenian authorities, ending their three decades of self-rule and triggering the displacement of 120,000 civilians from their homeland.

The resolution condemns the atrocities committed by Azerbaijan and recognizes them as ethnic cleansing. It also urges the Biden Administration to impose sanctions on Azerbaijani officials; suspend U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan; provide increased humanitarian aid to alleviate the refugee crisis in Armenia; and press Azerbaijan to release prisoners of war, provide a right of return for Armenian refugees, and preserve the Armenian cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh.