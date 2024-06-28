In Tallinn, Armenian FM briefs experts and diplomats on foreign policy priorities

In Tallinn, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan participated in a round-table discussion at the International Center for Defense and Security of Estonia (ICDS).

The discussion was attended by representatives of expert circles, as well as heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Estonia.

Minister Mirzoyan presented the foreign policy priorities of Armenia in the changing geopolitical conditions, the existing challenges and the steps taken to overcome them.

Minister Mirzoyan presented in detail the current security situation in the South Caucasus, recent developments and trends. The Foreign Minister emphasized the vision of Armenia regarding the establishment of stability and long-term peace in the region, and the efforts and ongoing challenges towards its implementation.

Reference was made to the process of normalization of relations with Turkey, the agreements reached through dialogue, and the importance of their implementation.

Referring to the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of signing a peace treaty and continuing the border delimitation process based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

Views were exchanged with the participants of the discussion on the prospects of deepening Armenia’s partnership with the EU and its member states. Joint efforts aimed at strengthening the resilience of Armenia, democratic reforms, as well as the EU monitoring mission in Armenia were highlighted.

The possibilities of Armenia-US strategic partnership were also discussed, reference was made to the development of North-South, East-West economic and transport channels, and the implementation of projects under the “Crossroads of Peace”.

“We have received a positive response from our international partners regarding this initiative, it also testifies to Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda and ensuring sustainable development in the region,” FM Mirzoyan said.

The Foreign Minister also answered questions of the attendees.