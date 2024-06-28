Biden has shaky debate showing as Trump repeats falsehoods – CNN

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump levied personal attacks against each other as they sparred over the economy, immigration and more at CNN debate in Atlanta, their first showdown of the 2024 election cycle, the CNN reports.

Some Democratic officials are expressing concerns and raising alarms over Biden’s shaky performance as Trump went on the defensive and steamrolled through multiple falsehoods. The Trump campaign declared victory, while Biden brushed off concerns.

According to CNN, President Joe Biden is three years and seven months older than former President Donald Trump, but during their debate Thursday night on CNN, the gap between the 81-year-old incumbent and his 78-year-old challenger seemed much larger.

Biden, hoarse and displaying little vocal range, was often unable to express his differences with Trump with clarity. At one point, after Biden had trailed off as he defended his record on border security, Trump said: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said, either.”

Trump, meanwhile, at times repeated his frequent election denialism. He said he’d accept the results of the 2024 election if it’s “fair and legal,” but then repeated his lies about fraud in the 2020 election.

“You’re a whiner, and you lost the first time,” Biden said.

It was the first time either man had debated since 2020, and they made history Thursday night: It was the first time a sitting president and a former president had ever debated. The two clashed over abortion, immigration, foreign policy, inflation and more.

Their showdown took a bitter and personal turn. Biden highlighted Trump’s criminal convictions. Trump responded by invoking Biden’s son, Hunter, who was also recently convicted. Then Biden accused Trump of having sex with porn star Stormy Daniels while Trump’s wife was pregnant.

The candidates will hit the campaign trail tomorrow, with Biden holding an event in North Carolina and Trump holding a rally in Virginia.