Armenian PM receives Freedom House Director for Europe and Eurasia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Mark Behrendt, Director for Europe and Eurasia programs at Freedom House.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of cooperation and dialogue between the Armenian government and the civil society, which contributes to the effective implementation of democratic reforms in various fields.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that Freedom House’s reports also provide an important impetus to the government in promoting reforms. The Prime Minister emphasized that the development of democratic institutions and the reform agenda is a strategy for the government.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the fight against corruption, freedom of speech, ensuring the independence of the judicial system and reforms implemented in other directions, the problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh and the steps taken by the Armenian government to solve them.