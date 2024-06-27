Armenia ready to finalize and sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan within a month – FM

Armenia is ready to completely finalize the within a month and sign the peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna in Tallinn.

“We have been engaged in negotiations, and we almost finalized the text of the draft of the peace treaty,” the Minister said.

“I cannot say that we have seen the positive reaction of our Azerbaijani counterparts to this proposal to sign the peace treaty within a month, but the dedication to the peace agenda and determination of Armenia to normalize relations with Azerbaijan and to recognize each other’s territorial integrity on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration and to continue the process of delimitation on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 is there,” FM Mirzoyan said.

“I truly believe that we do have the momentum to close the page of the conflict in the South Caucasus and bring peace to our region and I truly believe that this peace will be beneficial for all the peoples and countries in the region. We will of course continue working in that direction and count on the strong support of our partners interested in stability and durable peace in the South Caucasus,” Ararat Mirzoyan stated.