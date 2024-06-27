Armenia committed to full normalization of relations with Turkey – FM

Armenia is ready to fully normalize relations with Turkey, establish diplomatic relations and open the borders, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna in Tallinn.

“As a result of dialogue with our Turkish counterparts we have already come to concrete agreements to open the borders for third country nationals and diplomatic passport holders, and outlined the steps that can be undertaken towards full normalization,” FM Mirzoyan said.

“We continuously reconfirm our commitment to this arrangement, and U do believe that it’s time to implement the agreements, to see things happening on the ground,” the Armenian Foreign Minister stated.