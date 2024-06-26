Julian Assange lands in Australia a free man

Julian Assange has landed back home in his native Australia, after a plea deal allowed him to walk free from a London prison, the BBC reports.

There were emotional scenes at Canberra Airport, as the Wikileaks founder kissed his wife and hugged his father, his lawyers watching on, visibly moved.

“Julian needs time to recover, to get used to freedom,” Stella Assange said at a news conference shortly after her husband arrived.

For the past 14 years, Assange has been in a legal battle with US officials who accused him of leaking classified documents, which they say put lives in danger.

The 52-year-old did not attend the news conference in Canberra, instead letting his lawyer and wife speak for him.

“You have to understand what he’s been through,” Mrs Assange said, adding that they need time to “let our family be a family.”

The couple married in London’s Belmarsh prison in 2022, and have two children together.