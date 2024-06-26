First TUMO center to open in Japan in 2025

TUMO executives Marie Lou Papazian and Pegor Papazian signed an agreement in the Japanese city of Takasaki with Gunma Prefecture Governor Ichita Yamamoto to launch TUMO Gunma. The center is set to open in summer 2025 with a capacity of 1,000 students.

The Governor highlighted, “I believe this is the first of many TUMO centers in our country, paving the way for stronger Japan-Armenia tech relations.”

Pegor Papazian added, “TUMO is about learning. We aim to learn from our partners while empowering Japanese teens on their learning journeys.”