Armenian UFC fighter Arman Tsarukyan suspended, fined for fan altercation at UFC 300

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 26, 2024, 11:42
1 minute read

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan was suspended and fined Tuesday, for throwing a punch at a fan during his walkout at UFC 300 in April. The suspension will likely not impact his eligibility to fight for a UFC title later this year, however, ESPN reports.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Tsarukyan (22-3) nine months for the altercation, but will reduce it to six months if Tsarukyan participates in an anti-bullying public service announcement. That would mean Tsarukyan would be able to fight by Oct. 12. Tsarukyan, who defeated Charles Oliveira in a No. 1 contender matchup at UFC 300, is likely to face lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in late October in Abu Dhabi. Tsarukyan was also fined $25,000.

“Arman appreciates the NSAC’s dealings in this matter and looks forward to working with the UFC and NSAC to produce an anti-bullying PSA to reduce his suspension and competing for a UFC lightweight title before the end of the year,” said Tsarukyan’s manager, Daniel Rubenstein, in a released statement.

Tsarukyan, of Armenia, threw a punch after the fan appeared to direct a middle finger at him. The punch was caught live on the UFC broadcast.

Tsarukyan, 27, defeated Oliveira by split decision. He has not faced any legal repercussions for the punch.

