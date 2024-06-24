Tarsem Singh: Director of music video for Lady Gaga’s 911 song to head the jury of Golden Apricot’s “Regional Panorama” program

Indian-American director Tarsem Singh, best known to the Armenian audience as the author of the music video for Lady Gaga’s song “911” inspired by Parajanov aesthetics, will head the Golden Apricot International Film Festival’s “Regional Panorama” competition program.

He also directed the music videos for the the song “Losing My Religion” by “R.E.M.”, “Be My Baby” by Vanessa Paradis, “What’s Good” by Lou Reed, etc.

In 2000, Tarsem’s film debut – the cult sci-fi thriller “Cell” starring Jennifer Lopez – was released.

Singh has authored another five feature films since, the latest of which, the drama “Dear Jassi,” had its world premiere in 2023 at the Toronto International Film Festival, winning the “Platform” award.

This year the festival will take place on July 7-14. The international film festival will present competitive films from different countries of the world, as well as films from the most prestigious (Cannes, Berlin, etc.) film festivals.

Golden Apricot 2024 will make a special reference to the 100-year anniversaries of Charles Aznavour and Sergey Parajanov.