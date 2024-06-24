PACE to hold debate on honoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia

On Wednesday 26 June, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will hold a debate on the theme “The honoring obligations and commitments by Armenia.”

The presentation will be done by co-rapporteurs Mr Kimmo KILJUNEN (Finland) and Ms Boriana ÅBERG (Sweden).

In the report, the Committee on the Honoring of Obligations and Commitments by Member States of the Council of Europe (Monitoring Committee) assesses the honoring of obligations and commitments by

Armenia. It commends the country for pursuing an ambitious reform agenda in spite of a complex international environment challenging the stability of the country.

The Monitoring Committee welcomes the reforms of the electoral legislation and the holding of three

consecutive elections without serious irregularities and consider that the objective to hold genuinely democratic elections has to a large extent been achieved. At the same time, it regrets that these improvements have not helped to reduce the political polarization and call on the majority and opposition

parties to explore ways to create cross-party consensus.

The committee welcomes the continuous efforts to improve the independence of the judiciary and to fight systemic corruption and encourages Armenia to pursue its efforts to further bring legislation, institutions and practice in line with European standards in the areas of human rights, the rule of law and democracy. It decides to pursue the monitoring procedure and will attach particular importance to the implementation of reforms regarding the justice system, and in the fields of media and freedom of expression.