Iraq hails Armenia’s recognition of Palestine

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed Armenia’s recognition of the State of Palestine, Iraqi News reports.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry mentioned in a statement that although it praises this important step, it also emphasizes the need of restoring the Palestinian right to establish its independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Additionally, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry urged the international community to accept legal responsibility and execute relevant international decisions to protect the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and acknowledge their legitimate national aspirations.

Armenia’s move follows similar decisions by Slovenia, Norway, Spain, and Ireland to acknowledge Palestinian statehood.

At this point, 140 countries, or more than two-thirds of all UN members, have recognized Palestine as a state.

On Friday, the Palestinian leadership praised Armenia’s decision. Last month, the UN General Assembly approved a draft resolution to support Palestine’s UN membership by a vote of more than two-thirds.