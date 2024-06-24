Armenian PM offers condolences to Russia’s Putin over deadly attacks in Dagestan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the terrorist attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala.

“Dear Vladimir Vladimir, I received with deep sorrow the tragic news about the terrible terrorist attacks that took place in Derbent and Makhachkala that caused the death of innocent citizens and law enforcement officers,” PM Pashinyan said.

“The Republic of Armenia strongly condemns this act of terrorism and considers any manifestation of violence unacceptable. On behalf of the people of Armenia and on my own behalf, I would like to convey words of sympathy and support to the families and relatives of the victims, and wish all the victims a speedy recovery,” the Armenian Prime Minister said.

Attacks on police posts, churches and a synagogue in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Dagestan have left 19 police officers and several civilians dead. Six gunmen were also killed.

The apparently coordinated attacks targeted the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala on the Orthodox festival of Pentecost.