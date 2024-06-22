Palestine’s Foreign Ministry welcomes recognition of the State of Palestine by Armenia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine has welcomed the announcement by the Republic of Armenia to recognize the State of Palestine.

“This decision reflects Armenia’s principled stance based on international law and its commitment to the principles of equality, sovereignty, and peaceful coexistence among peoples. The Ministry underscores the shared conviction that a two-state solution, which includes ending the occupation and realizing the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and justice, is the only path to ensuring peace and security,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry also highlighted the deep historical and fraternal ties between the Armenian and Palestinian peoples. “This recognition not only honors these historical relations but also aligns with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions. Armenia’s positive stance on Palestinian resolutions represents a tangible investment in peace and a significant step in supporting the internationally recognized two-state solution. This recognition is crucial for efforts aimed at establishing stability and peace in the Middle East by ending the illegal Israeli occupation and ensuring the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. In this context, the Ministry reaffirms its commitment to working with all countries and international institutions to end the aggression against our people,” it said.

“We call on States to take definitive irreversible steps by recognizing the State of Palestine, granting it full membership in the United Nations, and acknowledging the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination, return, and national independence in their state, with Jerusalem as its capital. This recognition is a vital step towards rectifying the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people,” the Foreign Ministry stated.