A positive step: Kuwait welcomes Armenia’s recognition of the State of Palestine

The State of Kuwaithas welcomed Armenia’s official recognition of the State of Palestine.

“While the Ministry considers this recognition a positive step that would contribute towards achieving what was stipulated in the relevant Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative regarding empowering the Palestinian people to self-determination and establishing their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, it affirms the position of the State of Kuwait calling on all countries to take similar decisions aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.