ESMT Berlin and Matena School to launch joint EMBA program in Armenia

Tens of entrepreneurs and leaders of major companies from Armenia visited Germany on June 19 to discuss joint educational programs between one of Europe’s top business schools, ESMT Berlin, and the Armenia-based Matena International School. They also explored the upcoming double-degree EMBA program, which will last 1.5 years and is specially designed for executives, to be conducted in Armenia, Germany, Cyprus, and Dubai.

Besides the founders of major companies and bank CEOs, the meeting was attended by the Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan and her delegation, as well as the Armenian Ambassador to Germany.

Welcoming the guests, ESMT Berlin President Jörg Rocholl emphasized that, being founded by companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Deutsche Bank, Siemens, McKinsey, etc., they are very selective in choosing partners. The partnership with Matena is based on trust and the high global quality of business education, proven through their joint short-term programs.

Matena co-founder and CEO Ruben Hayrapetyan, in turn, noted that the joint program between one of Europe’s top business schools and Matena could become the best not only in Armenia but also in the entire region, attracting international participants.

Krisp co-founder Artavazd Minasyan and Adobe Armenia managing director Lianna Hayrapetyan shared the view that with such a program available, they would no longer need to seek world-class executives and managers for their companies only from abroad. Business leaders commented on the importance of having such high-quality business education in Armenia.

The joint EMBA program of ESMT Berlin and Matena is expected to launch within a year