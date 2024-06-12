PM says we will decide when to leave the CSTO, Armenia’s Foreign Minister clarifies

The Prime Minister has not said we are leaving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“The Prime Minister has said we will decide when to leave, but we’ll not return,” FM Mirzoyan further clarified.

“The meeting is being recorded, you can check who said what,” he noted.

Speaking at the National Assembly, PM Nikol Pashinyan said accused members of the CSTO of planning a war against Armenia instead of carrying out their responsibilities.

“We will decide when to leave. What do you think the next step should be? Do you think we can return? There is no other way,” Pashinyan said.

“We will not go back,” he noted.