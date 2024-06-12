The US Government strengthens ties with Armenia through culinary diplomacy

Chef Mary Sue Milliken and Chef Lenora Marouani, along with the USAID/Armenia team, visited small and medium businesses ին to explore and support local entrepreneurship. First, they arrived at Choco Chir in Surenavan to observe the production of chocolate-glazed dried fruits and learn about their entrepreneurial journey. Then, at Under the Walnut Tree in Yeghegnadzor, they enjoyed a no-host lunch and learned to bake traditional Armenian lavash and gata․

Their final stop was the Vayots Dzor Regional State College, where our chefs gave a talk on culinary entrepreneurship and conducted a masterclass for aspiring future chefs.