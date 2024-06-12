Dozens dead as fire engulfs Kuwait residential block

At least 41 people have been killed in a fire at a residential building in the Kuwaiti city of Mangaf, the country’s deputy prime minister says, the BBC reports.

At least another 15 people were injured and taken to hospital, officials said. Many of the casualties are said to be foreign workers who lived there.

Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf al-Sabah accused property owners of greed and said violations of building standards had led to the tragedy.

“Unfortunately the greed of the property owners is what led to this,” Sheikh al-Sabah, who is also acting interior minister, told Reuters news agency.

“They violate regulations and this is the result of the violations.”

Interior Ministry spokesman Maj-Gen Eid al-Oweihan told state TV that the fire was reported at 06:00 local time (03:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

He said it was now under control and rescue efforts were continuing.