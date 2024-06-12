Armenian PM hints the country could leave the CSTO

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted that the country could leave the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Speaking during the Q&A session at the National Assembly, the Prime Minister accused members of the CSTO of planning a war against Armenia instead of carrying out their responsibilities.

“We will decide when to leave. What do you think the next step should be? Do you think we can return? There is no other way,” Pashinyan said.

“We will not go back, we just don’t say that not to ruin your mood,” he said.