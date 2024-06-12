Armenian PM congratulates Putin, Mishustin on Russia Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on the occasion of Russia Day.

The message addressed to Vladimir Putin reads:

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the national holiday of the Russian Federation, Russia Day.

This important day in Russia’s modern history symbolizes the desire of Russians to open a new political milestone in the history of a country with a rich history, culture and traditions.

I am sure that the centuries-old relations between Armenia and Russia, based on the unshakable principles of equality and respect for the interests of the peoples of both countries, will continue to develop constructively, contributing to the strengthening of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Taking the opportunity, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I wish you health, well-being and all the best, and good and prosperity to the people of Russia.”

The message addressed to Mikhail Mishustin reads:

“Dear Mikhail Vladimirovich,

I heartily congratulate you and all Russians on Russia Day.

Every year on this day, Russians mark the declaration of the country’s state sovereignty as the beginning of a new era in the history of modern Russia.

I am sure that the mutually beneficial, multilateral cooperation based on the long-standing traditions of mutual respect between the governments of our states, will continue to develop both bilaterally and multilaterally in the trade, economic, scientific, technical, humanitarian and other fields for the benefit of the people of Armenia and Russia.

On this significant day for all Russians, dear Mikhail Vladimirovich, I wish you health, well-being and future success.”