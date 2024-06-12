Armenian Embassy in Belgium hosts Armenian wine tasting

Presentation and tasting of Armenian Van Ardi wines was held at the initiative of the Embassy of Armenia in Belgium.

During the event, Ambassador Balayan presented the history of Armenia’s wine industry and the exporting possibilities of Armenian wines to European markets, and Belgium in particular.

Werner Leemans, the representative of Van Ardi in Belgium, talked about the history of Van Ardi winemaking and its nuances.

Representatives of the political, business and cultural circles of Belgium and the European Union took part in the event.

Similar events organized by the Embassy of Armenia in Belgium are aimed at popularizing Armenian products in Belgium and promoting Armenian-Belgian trade and economic cooperation in general.