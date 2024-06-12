Armenian Deputy FM participates in Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin

The principles of the restoration of Ukraine, which were adopted in Lugano 2 years ago, should be the basis of today’s discussions, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in Berlin on June 11-12.

“Reform-based, transparent, democratic, as well as sustainable recovery processes are prerequisites for guaranteeing the future of the Ukrainian people,” he noted.

“At the same time, without peace, this process will be fragmented and ineffective. Armenia and our people imagine the horror of wars and violence. Recently we faced a similar situation and we realize the importance of peace,” the Deputy Foreign Minister stated.

“We are ready to cooperate with the parties to stop the suffering of innocent people. Peace is our political belief. We ourselves are sincerely engaged in peace talks with the intention of establishing peace and stability in our region. One of the main principles of the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the mutual recognition of territorial integrity based on the Alma-Ata Declaration. Based on that document, not only Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also 10 other former Soviet republics agreed to recognize the former administrative borders as interstate borders,” he noted.

Vahan Kostanyan reaffirmed the determination of the Republic of Armenia to cooperate with partners with the aim of rebuilding stability and peace in Europe.

Within the framework of the event, the Deputy Foreign Minister also had bilateral meetings with a number of partners.