55 seek medical help after cashes near the National Assembly

Fifty-five civilians and police officers applied for medical assistance and received necessary care after clashed on Baghramyan Avenue, the Ministry of Health Informs.

A patient with a wrist injury is being operated on, the Ministry said, adding that there are no other serious injuries.

The Police used flash grenades as tensions flared on Baghramyan Avenue earlier today. Supporters of the Tavush for the Motherland Movement led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan rallied in front of the National Assembly during the Q&A session with the Government.