Yerevan hosts the capstone meeting of the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue.

The session started with the meeting of Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia James C. O’Brien at the MFA of Armenia. It was followed by the session in enlarged format with participation of the delegations.

At the beginning of the session Ararat Mirzoyan and James O’Brien delivered opening remarks. A concluding statement will be released.