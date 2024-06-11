Former French PM emphasizes France’s support to Armenia in overcoming challenges

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received former Prime Minister of France, President of “Leaders for Peace” organization Jean-Pierre Raffarin.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Rafaren’s visit to Armenia. He highly appreciated Jean-Pierre Raffarin’s special attention to Armenia-related issues and the situation created around Armenia. The Prime Minister emphasized the training course of the “Traveling University of Peace” launched in Yerevan Mr. Rafaren’s initiative, which is aimed at increasing the abilities of Armenian youth to manage crisis situations.

Jean-Pierre Raffarin expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and added that before his visit to Armenia, he had a meeting with the French Prime Minister Gabriel Atal, who asked to convey his warm greetings to the Armenian Prime Minister. Mr. Raffarin emphasized France’s support to Armenia in overcoming challenges and strengthening democracy. Next, he referred to the activities and goals of the “Leaders for Peace” organization.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the peace treaty and demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Crossroads of Peace project of the Armenian government and other topics.