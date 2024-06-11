Armenia, US sign agreement on mutual assistance of customs authorities

At the end of the capstone meeting of the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue, the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the US Government on mutual assistance of their customs authorities” was signed in the presence of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien.

The document was signed by Rustam Badasyan, President of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, on the Armenian side and Kristina Kvien, US Ambassador to Armenia, on the American side.